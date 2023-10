Taobao Live is handing out 1 billion yuan (US$137 million) worth of cash coupons from October 12 to 23, ahead of the start of the sales season later this month, according to a statement by the live-streaming platform operated by Alibaba’s e-commerce unit, which is battling short-video apps Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and Kuaishou.

Alibaba, which owns the South China Morning Post, plans to win over shoppers with a promise to offer the lowest prices seen online, according to people briefed on the matter, who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak with the media.

Merchants on Taobao and Tmall will be invited to participate in the platforms’ “good deals every day” campaign between October 24 and November 11, according to several Chinese media reports.