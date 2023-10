In-vitro fertilisation (IVF), artificial-intelligence (AI)-supported skincare and electric bikes are among technologies being pursued by 30 start-ups that have been chosen as finalists in a contest in Hong Kong sponsored by the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund (AEF) and HSBC.

The companies were shortlisted out of more than 1,000 start-ups from 85 countries taking part in the Jumpstarter 2023 Global Pitch Competition. Seventeen of the 30 teams are based in Hong Kong, while the rest come from the United States, Britain, mainland China, Singapore, South Korea, Israel and Ghana.

AEF, a non-profit initiative launched by Alibaba Group Holding to encourage technological innovation, will invest a total of up to US$5 million in the 30 start-ups, selected after several rounds of pitching.

Cash prizes for the top winner and other honourees will total HK$1 million (US$127,000), said Cindy Chow, executive director and CEO of the fund.