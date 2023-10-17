Chinese internet search giant Baidu has unveiled an updated version of its ChatGPT -like Ernie Bot with a claim that it is as powerful as OpenAI’s GPT-4, as the technology firm demonstrates its ambition in generative artificial intelligence (AI)

The company’s co-founder and CEO Robin Li Yanhong demoed Ernie Bot 4 on Tuesday at the Baidu World 2023 conference in Beijing. The billionaire showcased the bot’s prowess in understanding complex questions, generating pictures and handling basic arithmetic.

“Ernie Bot has completed a series of significant updates in its abilities of understanding, prompting, reasoning and memorising,” Li said. “Its generalised abilities are by no means inferior compared to GPT-4.”