Chinese online shopping giant JD.com launches four-hour delivery in Hong Kong in battle against Alibaba’s Cainiao
- The logistics arm of JD.com is introducing same-day delivery in Hong Kong, after Cainiao started providing next-day delivery in the city in July
- Cainiao and JD Logistics have both stated their ambitions to build robust global delivery networks, with Hong Kong acting as an important hub
The logistics arm of Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com is introducing four-hour express delivery in Hong Kong, the Beijing-based company said on Tuesday, as it races to gain ground in the key logistics hub against Cainiao, its major competitor affiliated with Alibaba Group Holding.
The new services under the JD Express programme will also include free door-to-door delivery in Hong Kong and Macau, with evening delivery hours in Hong Kong extended to 10pm. Macau customers can receive parcels shipped within the city as early as the next morning after placing an order, the company said.
“We are proud to bring … quality service, honed over a decade, to these regions for the very first time,” Wei Ma, general manager of JD Logistics’ express business in Hong Kong, said in a statement.
Competition among China’s e-commerce giants is heating up ahead of the annual Singles’ Day online shopping festival. In addition to promising cut-to-the-bone prices, Alibaba and JD.com are also trying to improve consumer experiences by shortening delivery time, among other service upgrades.
Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.
JD.com’s latest move, which will also see the launch of express delivery between Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, is expected to strengthen the company’s operational capacity in the Greater Bay Area.
Cainiao said in July it was launching next-day delivery from mainland warehouses to shoppers in Hong Kong, promising a 60 yuan (US$8.3) compensation for each order that takes more than 48 hours to arrive.
That forms part of Cainiao’s plan to speed up localisation in the city, which serves as an important node in the company’s global logistics network, it said.
Cainiao and JD Logistics, both of which expanded to Hong Kong in 2018, have stated their ambitions to build robust networks wordlwide. JD Logistics, which has distinguished itself in the home market with premium services and fast delivery, hopes to bring its experience to other regions, including Europe and Southeast Asia.
Last month, JD’s air cargo unit launched a route connecting China to Vietnam, with plans to add more international routes.