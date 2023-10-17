The logistics arm of Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com is introducing four-hour express delivery in Hong Kong, the Beijing-based company said on Tuesday, as it races to gain ground in the key logistics hub against Cainiao, its major competitor affiliated with Alibaba Group Holding.

The new services under the JD Express programme will also include free door-to-door delivery in Hong Kong and Macau, with evening delivery hours in Hong Kong extended to 10pm. Macau customers can receive parcels shipped within the city as early as the next morning after placing an order, the company said.

“We are proud to bring … quality service, honed over a decade, to these regions for the very first time,” Wei Ma, general manager of JD Logistics’ express business in Hong Kong, said in a statement.

Competition among China’s e-commerce giants is heating up ahead of the annual Singles’ Day online shopping festival. In addition to promising cut-to-the-bone prices, Alibaba and JD.com are also trying to improve consumer experiences by shortening delivery time, among other service upgrades.

Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.