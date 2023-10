Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group , the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer, will build a new kind of data centre using Nvidia Corp ’s chips and software for a range of applications including self-driving cars , the two companies said on Wednesday.

Sharing a stage at the Taiwanese firm’s annual tech showcase in Taipei, Foxconn chairman Liu Young-way and Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said their companies were building these so-called artificial intelligence (AI) factories together.

“A new type of manufacturing has emerged – the production of intelligence. And the data centres that produce it are AI factories,” Huang said, adding that Foxconn had the expertise and scale to build them globally.

Showing a hand-drawn sketch, Huang explained how these “AI factories” could be applied to a fleet of autonomous vehicles.

A man inspects the Foxtron Model B electric vehicle, part of a range of EVs made by Foxconn Technology Group, on display during Hon Hai Technology Day in Taipei on October 18, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE

“This car would of course go through life experience and collect more data. The data would go to the AI factory,” the Taiwan-born Huang said. “The AI factory would improve the software and update the entire AI fleet. In the future, every company, every industry, will have AI factories.”