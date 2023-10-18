The tour of Luxshare’s factory appears to show Apple’s fresh vote of confidence in mainland China’s manufacturing supply chain amid recent efforts by the company’s various suppliers to diversify assembly work in countries like India and Vietnam

Cook’s factory visit comes a few weeks after state-run media outlet China Daily reported that Luxshare was already preparing for assembly work on the Vision Pro.

Neither Apple nor Luxshare, also known by its trade name Luxshare-ICT, responded to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Shenzhen-based Luxshare’s deal as assembler for the Vision Pro marked the first time that Apple has enlisted a mainland Chinese supplier to build a “first-generation” product, according to Counterpoint Research analyst Ivan Lam, who was cited in a February report by the South China Morning Post.

Apple’s Vision Pro mixed-reality headset is displayed during the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on June 5, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg

Apple had also entrusted Luxshare with the assembly of more iPhones after tapping the Chinese firm late last year to produce a small number of iPhone 14 Pro Max models at its factory in Kunshan, a city in eastern Jiangsu province, as a Covid-19 outbreak and employee exodus disrupted assembly work at Foxconn’s factory in Zhengzhou, capital of central Henan province.

Luxshare was co-founded in 2004 by Grace Wang Laichun , who hails from Shantou city in southern Guangdong province. After 10 years working at the assembly line for cable connectors at Foxconn on the mainland, Wang left the firm and established Luxshare with her brother.

Luxshare Precision Industry Co chairwoman Grace Wang Laichun, far right, accompanies Apple chief executive Tim Cook, fourth from left, during his visit to the Chinese firm’s AirPods assembly line in Kunshan, a city in eastern Jiangsu province, on December 4, 2017. Photo: Handout

While Luxshare has not announced plans to set up production outside China, Apple’s other major contract manufacturers, such as Foxconn, have stepped up investment in new facilities in other parts of Asia.

Apple’s iPhone output from India, for example, could expand to 23 per cent by the end of 2025 from about 6 per cent last year, according to Canalys analyst Chiew Le Xuan.

Made-in-India iPhone shipments reached 12 million units in the first half of this year, up from 3 million in the same period in 2022, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

Although India’s production efficiency and domestic smartphone demand have risen rapidly, it will take another decade to challenge China in terms of electronics contract manufacturing work for Apple, according to Taru Pathack, a research director at Counterpoint based in the South Asian country.