Apple supplier Foxconn under tax and land use investigations in China: report

Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group , the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer, is under tax and land use investigations at several of its sites in mainland China, state media reported on Sunday.

Chinese authorities are inspecting Foxconn’s facilities in southern Guangdong province and Jiangsu in the east, as well as carrying out on-site investigations into the company’s land use in central Hunan and Hubei provinces, China’s state-run Global Times reported.

The newspaper did not specify what authorities are looking into, nor any offences that Foxconn may have committed.

“Compliance with the law is a basic principle for our group worldwide,” Foxconn said in a statement on Sunday.

Employees of Foxconn Technology Group seen during their lunch break at the company’s manufacturing complex in Zhengzhou, capital of central Henan province, where the world’s largest iPhone assembly facility is located, on January 6, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg

“We will actively cooperate with the relevant (authorities) for the operations concerned,” the company added, without providing further details.