Apple supplier Foxconn under tax and land use investigations in China: report
Chinese authorities are inspecting Foxconn’s facilities in southern Guangdong province and Jiangsu in the east, as well as carrying out on-site investigations into the company’s land use in central Hunan and Hubei provinces, China’s state-run Global Times reported.
The newspaper did not specify what authorities are looking into, nor any offences that Foxconn may have committed.
“Compliance with the law is a basic principle for our group worldwide,” Foxconn said in a statement on Sunday.
“We will actively cooperate with the relevant (authorities) for the operations concerned,” the company added, without providing further details.
