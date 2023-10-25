“While a single quarter doesn’t a major trend make, this quarter’s cloud results … suggest that Azure is gaining share against its competition,” said Bob O’Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research.

Alphabet’s shares fell 7 per cent in after hours trading on Tuesday. Microsoft’s rose 5 per cent.

“In addition, it could be that Microsoft’s very strong messaging on their Copilots and GenAI technology is getting companies to consider them in a more serious way.”

A Google Cloud logo outside its data centre in Hanau, Germany. Photo: Bloomberg

Microsoft has emerged as an AI front runner, largely due to its substantial investment into start-up OpenAI, the maker of hit product generative AI chatbot ChatGPT

Microsoft has been integrating OpenAI’s technology across its product catalogue, from its search engine Bing to its workplace productivity software suite Microsoft 365 and software coding platform Github.

Alphabet too has deployed AI in dozens of its products such as its flagship Pixel phones and more recently experimented with adding generative AI to its search engine. Earlier this year, the company launched its generative AI chatbot called Bard that competes with ChatGPT.

Microsoft’s chief financial officer Amy Hood said on a conference call with analysts that higher-than-expected AI consumption was responsible for a 3 percentage point boost to its cloud business.

Alphabet has prioritised snaring AI start-ups as customers for its cloud division, while Microsoft has relied on its existing relationships to secure larger customers. That strategy reflected in the results, said Krishna Chintalapalli, portfolio manager at Parnassus Investments, an investor in Alphabet and Microsoft.

AZURE DAZZLES

At Microsoft, revenue from its Intelligent Cloud unit, which houses the Azure cloud-computing platform, grew to US$24.3 billion, compared with analysts’ estimate of US$23.49 billion, LSEG data showed. Azure revenue rose 29 per cent, higher than a 26.2 per cent growth estimate from market research firm Visible Alpha.

RBC Capital Markets has previously estimated that Microsoft will clock over US$3 billion in revenue from generative AI offerings this financial year.

In contrast, revenue at Google’s cloud business rose 22.5 per cent to US$8.41 billion in the quarter ended September 30, its slowest growth in at least 11 quarters. That lagged an average Wall Street estimate of US$8.62 billion.

Microsoft has promised to be aggressive in spending on AI to meet demand. The company said on Tuesday that fiscal first-quarter capital expenditures were US$11.2 billion, up from US$10.7 billion in the previous quarter, which itself was the biggest spend since at least fiscal 2016.

A demonstration of the AI-powered Microsoft Bing search engine and Edge browser during an event at the company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington. Photo: Bloomberg

Microsoft executives say that figure is likely to grow each quarter this financial year, putting the company on track to spend more than US$44 billion.

Google’s capex grew 10.7 per cent to US$8.06 billion in the July-September period, from a year earlier.

“For Microsoft, these are absolutely phenomenal numbers, factoring in a cautious macroeconomic outlook and a choppy IT spending environment. Quite surprising to see strong growth re-acceleration in the Azure Cloud segment, which is clearly driven by AI-as-a-service related demand,” said Global X analyst Tejas Dessai.

Amazon is scheduled to report quarterly results on Thursday, and analysts expect AWS to post a rise 12.4 per cent in sales. Amazon shares fell 1.4 per cent in post-market trading on Tuesday.