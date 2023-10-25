China will “continue to support Taiwan businesses to invest and operate on the mainland”, Zhu added.

“The probes into whether companies are abiding by laws are normal law-enforcement activities, and in line with laws and regulations,” said Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office, at a briefing on Wednesday.

Beijing usually does not explain the actions of its regulators, leaving companies with operations in the country guessing at the ultimate goals of the government, and there has been speculation that the Foxconn inquiry is politically motivated.

The Taiwanese company, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry , said it will collaborate with authorities.

Shares of Hon Hai and one of its listed units, Foxconn Industrial Internet Co, tumbled on the news, at one point losing about US$9 billion in value.

A woman walks past Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou Tai-ming’s presidential election campaign headquarters in Taipei on October 24, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Gou, who has not had a public engagement since Monday, previously dismissed claims he would be susceptible to Chinese pressure, if he won January’s election. He trails the top three candidates in the polls.

China has pledged to bring Taiwan under its control eventually, by force if that is what it takes. Cross-strait relations have been so frosty in recent years that the government of Chinese leader Xi Jinping has severed high-level communications with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen over her refusal to say that the island, with a population of 23 million people, is part of China.