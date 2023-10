China has called its investigation into Foxconn Technology Group a routine police matter, in its first official comments on the inquiry into Apple ’s most important contract manufacturing partner.

“The probes into whether companies are abiding by laws are normal law-enforcement activities, and in line with laws and regulations,” said Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office, at a briefing on Wednesday.

Zhu, however, hinted at the briefing that the Foxconn inquiry may involve aspects beyond the business realm. “While Taiwan businesses enjoy growth on the mainland, they should also assume corresponding social responsibilities and play a more active role in promoting peaceful development of cross-strait ties ,” she said.

A person walks down the stairs inside a building where Foxconn Technology Group’s offices are located in Taipei on October 23, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE

China will “continue to support Taiwan businesses to invest and operate on the mainland”, Zhu added.