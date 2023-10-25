China says investigation into Apple supplier Foxconn’s operations on the mainland is ‘normal law enforcement’
- Taiwanese firms on the mainland should ‘assume social responsibilities’ and promote ‘peaceful cross-strait ties’, spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said
- Chinese authorities are conducting tax audits and reviewing land use by Foxconn on the mainland, state media reported over the weekend
“The probes into whether companies are abiding by laws are normal law-enforcement activities, and in line with laws and regulations,” said Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office, at a briefing on Wednesday.
China will “continue to support Taiwan businesses to invest and operate on the mainland”, Zhu added.
Beijing usually does not explain the actions of its regulators, leaving companies with operations in the country guessing at the ultimate goals of the government, and there has been speculation that the Foxconn inquiry is politically motivated.
Shares of Hon Hai and one of its listed units, Foxconn Industrial Internet Co, tumbled on the news, at one point losing about US$9 billion in value.
Gou, who has not had a public engagement since Monday, previously dismissed claims he would be susceptible to Chinese pressure, if he won January’s election. He trails the top three candidates in the polls.