Alibaba steps up Singles’ Day promotion with group of live streamers persuading consumers to shop for low-priced goods on its platforms
- A group of live streamers, including top online influencer Austin Li Jiaqi, helped launch Alibaba’s Singles’ Day campaign on Tuesday evening
- Within an hour after presales started, Taobao and Tmall Group recorded a more than 200 per cent year-on-year increase in turnover for 1,300 brands
Within an hour after its presales started, Taobao and Tmall Group’s mainland platforms recorded a more than 200 per cent year-on-year increase in turnover for 1,300 brands, while sales of nearly 700 brands grew over five times, according to the company.
China’s top live streamer Li – also known as “Lipstick King” after he once sold 15,000 lipsticks within five minutes on Taobao Live – gave out random cash prizes of up to 100 yuan each to his online audience on top of the discounts already offered by Taobao and Tmall Group.
Li, who attracts an online audience of 20 million on average for each streaming session, recorded more than 100 million viewers within about 30 minutes after presales started, according to Taobao Live data.
User orders and overall transaction volume were up over four times on last year’s figures within 10 minutes of its campaign’s 8pm start on Monday, according to JD.com.
More than 500,000 live streamers who started their career on other live-streaming platforms have joined Taobao Live over the past year, according to a report by Chinese media outlet Jiemian on Wednesday.
Still, Alibaba said at the time that its 14th annual 11.11 campaign “delivered results in line with last year’s GMV performance”.
JD.com, by comparison, said it had set a “record-breaking” 11-day Singles’ Day campaign, which started on October 31 last year.