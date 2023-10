Among the live streamers who helped launch the Alibaba e-commerce unit’s campaign at 8pm on Tuesday via Taobao Live , a dozen of them – including top influencer Austin Li Jiaqi and actor-singer Allen Lin Yilun – each generated more than 100 million yuan (US$14 million) in total sales volume by midnight, according to data released by the company. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

Within an hour after its presales started, Taobao and Tmall Group’s mainland platforms recorded a more than 200 per cent year-on-year increase in turnover for 1,300 brands, while sales of nearly 700 brands grew over five times, according to the company.

China’s top live streamer Li – also known as “Lipstick King” after he once sold 15,000 lipsticks within five minutes on Taobao Live – gave out random cash prizes of up to 100 yuan each to his online audience on top of the discounts already offered by Taobao and Tmall Group.

Austin Li Jiaqi, the most prominent face of mainland China’s live-streaming e-commerce sector, led a group of streamers who helped kick off this year’s Singles’ Day promotion of Alibaba Group Holding’s Taobao and Tmall Group. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images