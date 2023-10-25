China’s top live streamer Li – also known as “Lipstick King” after he once sold 15,000 lipsticks within five minutes on Taobao Live – gave out random cash prizes of up to 100 yuan each to his online audience on top of the discounts already offered by Taobao and Tmall Group.

Within an hour after its presales started, Taobao and Tmall Group’s mainland platforms recorded a more than 200 per cent year-on-year increase in turnover for 1,300 brands, while sales of nearly 700 brands grew over five times, according to the company.

Li, who attracts an online audience of 20 million on average for each streaming session, recorded more than 100 million viewers within about 30 minutes after presales started, according to Taobao Live data.

“Li Jiaqi can better establish price awareness for consumers on the [Alibaba] platform, helping them meet their shopping needs in the current economic cycle,” Bailian Consulting founder Zhuang Shuai said, referring to improved consumption spending on the mainland.

The solid presales push by Li, 31, on Taobao Live comes more than a month after he made a tearful apology for ridiculing people who cannot afford to buy his products during a show on September 10.

Before launching the firm’s Singles’ Day promotion, Taobao and Tmall Group chief executive Trudy Dai Shan said at a press conference last Friday that the company is “partnering with brands and merchants to provide consumers with even better deals and consumption experiences”.

Rival e-commerce giant JD.com kicked off its Singles’ Day campaign this year a day ahead of Alibaba’s e-commerce unit. The Beijing-based company eschewed the traditional presales period , making its vast inventory of over 800 million products available for immediate purchase.

User orders and overall transaction volume were up over four times on last year’s figures within 10 minutes of its campaign’s 8pm start on Monday, according to JD.com.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong terrestrial broadcasting firm Television Broadcasts (TVB) joined Taobao and Tmall Group’s Singles’ Day promotion for the first time on Tuesday.

Tech entrepreneur-turned-live-streamer Luo Yonghao , who was a top influencer at Douyin before joining Taobao Live last year, on Tuesday promoted a charter cruise for a five-day holiday worth a whopping 20 million yuan.

More than 500,000 live streamers who started their career on other live-streaming platforms have joined Taobao Live over the past year, according to a report by Chinese media outlet Jiemian on Wednesday.

Still, Alibaba said at the time that its 14th annual 11.11 campaign “delivered results in line with last year’s GMV performance”.

JD.com, by comparison, said it had set a “record-breaking” 11-day Singles’ Day campaign, which started on October 31 last year.