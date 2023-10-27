Tencent using Hunyuan AI model in 180 services amid competition with local rivals Baidu and Alibaba
- The tech giant announced that it has seen improvements in products such as Tencent Docs and WeChat search after integrating its generative AI model
- The company is part of a global race to put AI in as many products as possible, as Microsoft and Google have made similar strides in recent months
The sprawling Chinese tech giant said it has seen improvements in many of its services that include the conferencing app Tencent Meeting and web-based word processor Tencent Docs, along with its online advertising business and WeChat search.
Clients from a variety of fields – including retail, education, finance, medicine, and media – are already leveraging the Hunyuan model, according to the company. Engineers at the company have been using Hunyuan, trained with 32 major programming languages and a plethora of technical books and blogs, to assist with day-to-day coding and debugging, according to the company.
Measuring AI progress against the capabilities of ChatGPT has become routine with new model upgrades from Chinese companies. Tencent said the latest version of Hunyuan surpassed OpenAI’s ChatGPT 3.5 in Chinese-language capabilities.
Big Tech firms are betting big on AI being a future revenue driver. Tencent unveiled an enterprise Hunyuan-based service last month. The model will be available for local enterprises to build and test apps while using the company’s cloud computing services, Tencent vice-president Jiang Jie previously said.
Tencent appears more cautious in making Hunyuan available to the public for private use. Hunyuan Assistant remains unavailable for public use despite the Hunyuan bot being included on a list of government-approved chatbots in late August.
Generative AI products are monitored closely in China because their unpredictability can sometimes result in responses considered politically sensitive.