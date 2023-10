The Shenzhen-based firm’s Hunyuan large language model (LLM), the technology that underpins OpenAI’s ChatGPT and similar products, is now integrated into more than 180 services, it announced in a post published to the official Hunyuan account on Tencent’s WeChat

The sprawling Chinese tech giant said it has seen improvements in many of its services that include the conferencing app Tencent Meeting and web-based word processor Tencent Docs, along with its online advertising business and WeChat search.

Clients from a variety of fields – including retail, education, finance, medicine, and media – are already leveraging the Hunyuan model, according to the company. Engineers at the company have been using Hunyuan, trained with 32 major programming languages and a plethora of technical books and blogs, to assist with day-to-day coding and debugging, according to the company.