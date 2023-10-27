Clients from a variety of fields – including retail, education, finance, medicine, and media – are already leveraging the Hunyuan model, according to the company. Engineers at the company have been using Hunyuan, trained with 32 major programming languages and a plethora of technical books and blogs, to assist with day-to-day coding and debugging, according to the company.

iFlytek says its LLM outperforms ChatGPT model in Chinese

iFlytek says its LLM outperforms ChatGPT model in Chinese

The sprawling Chinese tech giant said it has seen improvements in many of its services that include the conferencing app Tencent Meeting and web-based word processor Tencent Docs, along with its online advertising business and WeChat search.

Microsoft, a backer and user of OpenAI’s models, and Google have been integrating AI into many of their own products such as search and office suites. Microsoft has been especially active in promoting its AI services to companies in Asia.

Measuring AI progress against the capabilities of ChatGPT has become routine with new model upgrades from Chinese companies. Tencent said the latest version of Hunyuan surpassed OpenAI’s ChatGPT 3.5 in Chinese-language capabilities.

05:03 How does China’s AI stack up against ChatGPT? How does China’s AI stack up against ChatGPT?

Baidu said in June that Ernie Bot surpassed ChatGPT 3.5 in comprehensive tests, while outperforming the more advanced ChatGPT 4 in several Chinese-language capabilities.

Chinese AI firm iFlyTek, known for its audio recognition, said this week that its Spark 3.0 LLM outperformed ChatGPT in several capabilities.

Big Tech firms are betting big on AI being a future revenue driver. Tencent unveiled an enterprise Hunyuan-based service last month. The model will be available for local enterprises to build and test apps while using the company’s cloud computing services, Tencent vice-president Jiang Jie previously said.

Tencent appears more cautious in making Hunyuan available to the public for private use. Hunyuan Assistant remains unavailable for public use despite the Hunyuan bot being included on a list of government-approved chatbots in late August.

Generative AI products are monitored closely in China because their unpredictability can sometimes result in responses considered politically sensitive.