Smartphone and gadget giant Xiaomi Corp has become the latest Chinese industry player to unveil a unified operating system for its mobile devices, cars and internet-connected home products, as US-sanctioned Huawei Technologies works towards liberating its own integrated OS completely from Google’s Android.

Xiaomi described HyperOS, its recently introduced OS, as a combination of a highly customised Android system and the company’s proprietary Internet of Things (IoT) platform Vela, launched three years ago to support a range of smart devices from wristbands and smartwatches to speakers, home appliances and sensors.

The Beijing-based firm touted HyperOS as a “human-centric” OS that is a culmination of efforts to bring its vast and expanding product portfolio under the roof of one single OS for centralised and easier management.

HyperOS will come pre-installed on the latest Xiaomi 14 smartphone series, as well as devices launched in the mainland Chinese market, such as smartwatches and televisions, the company said.

A Huawei flagship store in Shenzhen. Photo: AFP

Xiaomi is not the only Chinese company that has taken a shot at developing a home-grown OS. Huawei Technologies, one of the first domestic handset makers to make such an attempt, is now preparing a bolder move with next year’s launch of the HarmonyOS Next system.