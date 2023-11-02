Alibaba’s cloud unit unveils new suite of industry-specific digital tools built on its AI model, widening its reach in the enterprise market
- The new AI tools, which Alibaba Cloud calls proprietary models, are built on the firm’s updated large language model Tongyi Qianwen 2.0
- These are expected to help enterprises unlock the transformative potential of generative AI, the technology behind ChatGPT and similar services
LLMs – the technology used to train AI applications like ChatGPT – are deep-learning algorithms that can recognise, summarise, translate, predict and generate content using very large data sets.
At the Apsara conference, Alibaba Cloud presented its digital avatar creation assistant – powered by the firm’s text-to-image AI tool Tongyi Wanxiang – that enables users to extract facial features from a video and then employ 3D modelling to reconstruct the 3D shape of the human face and turn it into an avatar.
Online merchants can select from a number of Alibaba Cloud’s prebuilt digital avatars or create their own to boost customer engagement for promotional videos on e-commerce platforms.
Another AI tool, Tongyi Renxin, was built to serve as an intelligent healthcare assistant so users can take advantage of its “comprehensive medical knowledge”, according to Alibaba Cloud.
Tongyi Dianjin, meanwhile, is tailored for finance professionals. Alibaba Cloud said this tool “can answer finance-related questions, extract key points from financial reports and analyses, and generate draft financial reports and charts, simplifying finance-related tasks for users”.
“The combination of foundational and applicational models will be able to help corporate clients address issues in different business scenarios,” analysts at China International Capital Corp wrote in a research note published on Wednesday.
“We believe that Alibaba and Baidu could generate incremental revenue to their cloud or advertising businesses from incremental clientele … who are willing to pay for generative AI that can enhance existing products or improve operating efficiency,” Morningstar analysts wrote in a report in July.