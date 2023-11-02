LLMs – the technology used to train AI applications like ChatGPT – are deep-learning algorithms that can recognise, summarise, translate, predict and generate content using very large data sets.

A digital avatar creation assistant, built on artificial intelligence tool Tongyi Wanxiang, is showcased by Alibaba Cloud at its annual Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, capital of eastern Zhejiang province, which ran from October 31 to November 2, 2023. Photo: Handout

At the Apsara conference, Alibaba Cloud presented its digital avatar creation assistant – powered by the firm’s text-to-image AI tool Tongyi Wanxiang – that enables users to extract facial features from a video and then employ 3D modelling to reconstruct the 3D shape of the human face and turn it into an avatar.

Online merchants can select from a number of Alibaba Cloud’s prebuilt digital avatars or create their own to boost customer engagement for promotional videos on e-commerce platforms.

Another AI tool, Tongyi Renxin, was built to serve as an intelligent healthcare assistant so users can take advantage of its “comprehensive medical knowledge”, according to Alibaba Cloud.

Tongyi Dianjin, meanwhile, is tailored for finance professionals. Alibaba Cloud said this tool “can answer finance-related questions, extract key points from financial reports and analyses, and generate draft financial reports and charts, simplifying finance-related tasks for users”.

Alibaba Cloud chief technology officer Zhou Jingren presents a suite of new artificial intelligence tools based on Tongyi Qianwen 2.0, the company’s latest large language model, at the opening of the Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, capital of eastern Zhejiang province, on October 31, 2023. Photo: Handout

“The combination of foundational and applicational models will be able to help corporate clients address issues in different business scenarios,” analysts at China International Capital Corp wrote in a research note published on Wednesday.

Tongyi Qianwen 2.0 now outperforms OpenAI ’s ChatGPT 3.5 and Meta Platforms Llama2 , and has narrowed its gap with ChatGPT 4, according to Alibaba Cloud’s Zhou, referring to the firm’s LLM rivals.

The cloud businesses of both Alibaba and Baidu are expected to benefit from the growing popularity of AI, according to analysts at equity research firm Morningstar Asia.

“We believe that Alibaba and Baidu could generate incremental revenue to their cloud or advertising businesses from incremental clientele … who are willing to pay for generative AI that can enhance existing products or improve operating efficiency,” Morningstar analysts wrote in a report in July.