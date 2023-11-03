Alibaba must “regain momentum, open new chapters and renew glory” to make a greater contribution to Zhejiang, Yi told the company’s top management, according to the Zhejiang Daily report. He also said it was Zhejiang’s hope that Alibaba would further deepen its roots in the province to serve China and the world.

Alibaba Group Holding’s top management (left), led by chairman Joe Tsai and chief executive Eddie Wu Yongming, meets senior officials of eastern Zhejiang province at a symposium in Hangzhou on October 31, 2023. Photo: Handout