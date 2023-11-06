Chen, 39, has vanished from sight for weeks and could neither be contacted nor located by his colleagues, according to a report posted on Monday on Cover News, the digital platform of Chengdu -based West China City Daily.

When someone becomes incommunicado in mainland China, it typically means that the person has either been taken away by authorities for an inquiry or “to assist in an investigation”. In Chen’s case, no Chinese authority has provided any information about his disappearance.

In an emailed statement to the Post on Monday, Nasdaq-listed DouYu said its operations remain normal, but did not comment on its missing chief executive. Chen’s last public appearance was in August for DouYu’s second-quarter results conference call.

Douyu International Holdings founder and chief executive Chen Shaojie, third from left, poses for pictures next to Chinese video gaming live streamer Liu Mou in New York City, outside the Nasdaq stock exchange, during the company’s initial public offering on July 17, 2019. Photo: Shutterstock