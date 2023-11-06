Chinese tech executive Chen Shaojie, CEO of DouYu, said to be held ‘incommunicado’ after authorities find porn on popular live-streaming platform
- Chen, 39, has vanished from sight for weeks and could neither be contacted nor located by his colleagues, according to a report by Cover News
- Nasdaq-listed DouYu said its operations remain normal, but did not comment on its missing chief executive
When someone becomes incommunicado in mainland China, it typically means that the person has either been taken away by authorities for an inquiry or “to assist in an investigation”. In Chen’s case, no Chinese authority has provided any information about his disappearance.
In an emailed statement to the Post on Monday, Nasdaq-listed DouYu said its operations remain normal, but did not comment on its missing chief executive. Chen’s last public appearance was in August for DouYu’s second-quarter results conference call.
CAC did not release information about the results of the inspection or subsequent action as part of rectification measures.
China starts rare on-site inspection of Tencent-backed, US-listed Douyu
Publishing pornography online is a criminal offence in mainland China.
Shares of Douyu closed at US$0.94 on November 3. In October, DouYu received a written notification from the Nasdaq’s Listing Qualifications Department, which indicated that the closing bid price of the company’s American depositary shares was below the minimum bid price of US$1 for the past 30 consecutive business days.