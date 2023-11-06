Ant Group gets green light from Beijing to release new AI products, built on its own large language model, to the public
- The Chinese fintech giant said it will roll out multiple AI products, built on its foundational Bailing large language model, for public use
- Bailing will also be used across Ant’s various operations, which is expected to help the firm develop more innovative AI products
“Ant’s LLM … aims to create value in the industry,” Xu said. He said the company expects to release more AI applications to the public based on its development of innovative products across vertical industries. No release dates were provided.
LLMs are deep-learning algorithms that can recognise, summarise, translate, predict and generate content using very large data sets.
In early September, Ant unveiled a finance-specific LLM called AntfinGLM powered by Bailing at the “Inclusion Conference on the Bund” conference. That was used to upgrade Zhixiaobao, the firm’s consumer-facing “intelligent financial assistant” for wealth management and insurance.
Ant also introduced Zhixiaozhu at the same conference. This AntfinGLM-based application can assist finance practitioners in areas including investment research, insurance and marketing.
The upgraded Zhixiaobao and Zhixiaozhu will be available to users when they receive regulatory approval, Ant executives said at the time.