Hangzhou -based Ant, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding , said it will roll out multiple products built on its foundational Bailing LLM for public use, according to a company statement on Monday. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

Bailing will also be used across Ant’s various operations, which is expected to help the firm develop more innovative products, according to Ant vice-president Xu Peng, who is in charge of Bailing.

“Ant’s LLM … aims to create value in the industry,” Xu said. He said the company expects to release more AI applications to the public based on its development of innovative products across vertical industries. No release dates were provided.

LLMs are deep-learning algorithms that can recognise, summarise, translate, predict and generate content using very large data sets.