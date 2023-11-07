The EU’s top tech enforcer told TikTok’s CEO on Monday to “spare no effort” to counter disinformation, but recognised the changes already made by the video-sharing platform.

The Chinese-owned app favoured by younger online users is one of 19 platforms that face stricter rules on tackling illegal and harmful content online under a landmark EU law.

“We have seen changes on TikTok’s platform in the past months, with new features being released with the aim to protect users and investments made in content moderation and trust and safety,” Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal market commissioner, said after a video call with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

TikTok said it pulled four million “violative” videos in the European Union in September, in its first transparency report since the Digital Services Act (DSA) came into force across the bloc.