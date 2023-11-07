While the specific size of the job cuts is not known, reports by Chinese local media said planned lay-offs are expected to affect hundreds of jobs at Pico.

The mobile operating system team of Pico will be merged into the product development group at parent ByteDance, where they will focus on research in core technologies and other hardware, according to the person.

The latest restructuring effort by Pico underscores another slow year for augmented reality (AR) and VR headset shipments worldwide.

Global AR and VR headset shipments declined for the fourth consecutive quarter, as volumes fell 44.6 per cent year on year during the three months through June, according to a September report by tech research firm IDC. It forecast total AR and VR headset shipments this year to reach 8.5 million units.

Downward pressure from the global economy has curbed demand, while the negative impact of a price increase on the popular Quest 2 headset – developed by Meta Platforms unit Reality Labs –combined with ageing hardware from multiple vendors further hobbled growth in this market, according to IDC.

An attendee wears a Pico 4 virtual reality headset to play a video game inside the Pico booth at the Tokyo Game Show in Chiba, Japan, on September 21, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg

A statement from Pico on Tuesday did not comment on the job cuts, but indicated that the firm will continue to sell its flagship Pico 4 headset and offer services to consumers amid its restructuring initiative.

“We frequently assess our business needs and make adjustments to strengthen our organisation and better align our teams with company goals,” the Pico statement said. “As a result, we have decided to restructure the PICO business to focus more on hardware and core technologies.”

At Pico 4’s launch, company founder Zhou told Chinese media that the company expected to eventually sell more than 1 million units of the headset.

The struggles of Pico stand in contrast to Apple ’s build-up for its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, which was launched in June as the US tech giant’s first major new product in a decade. The headset is expected to go on sale in the US early next year, priced at US$3,499.

The timing of the Vision Pro’s release aligns with IDC’s prediction of a rebound in AR and VR headset shipments in 2024, when a 46.8 per cent year-on-year volume growth in the industry is expected.