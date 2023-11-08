Xiaomi launches new home-grown OS, as Huawei moves further from Android

Xiaomi launches new home-grown OS, as Huawei moves further from Android

China’s smartphone market will face “a structural change” upon Huawei’s return and declining iPhone demand in 2024, according to Kuo Ming-chi, a TF International Securities analyst known for his accurate assessments of Apple’s business.

“The iPhone shipment decline in China is higher than expected … primarily due to a decline in iPhone demand,” Kuo wrote on Twitter last week.

By the end of September, Apple was estimated to have shipped 3 million iPhone 15 series phones, while shipments of the Mate 60 series topped 2 million in the third quarter, according to Canalys

A woman looks at a new iPhone 15 Pro and a Huawei Mate 60 Pro at an Apple store in Shanghai on September 22, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Huawei’s Mate 60 series – launched by surprise with a 5G Kirin 9000s processor manufactured in China by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp

– ignited patriotic fervour and strong local demand after the company had struggled under Washington’s trade sanctions.

Strong domestic interest in the Mate 60 series helped Huawei grow its third-quarter smartphone sales by 37 per cent from a year earlier, as the overall Chinese smartphone market fell by 3 per cent, according to Counterpoint Research.

Encouraged by brisk demand for the new device, Huawei raised its smartphone shipment target for the second half by 20 per cent, according to a report last month by Chinese newspaper Securities Daily.

However, Huawei also faces a shortage in supply as it scrambles to meet consumer demand. On Monday, the company launched a new campaign, promising a wait time of no more than 90 days when customers order the Mate 60 Pro from the official website.