EHang blamed the short seller’s “cursory and incomplete understanding” of its industry for a report that contained “untrue statements and misinterpretation of information” about the firm’s operations and financial condition, according to the Nasdaq-listed company’s statement on Tuesday, the same day Hindenburg Research published its findings.

The short seller’s report claimed that more than 92 per cent of EHang’s pre-order book, totalling over 1,300 units, are based on “dead” or “abandoned” deals, failed partnerships and newly formed customer entities with no discernible operations.

EHang’s largest deal is a 1,000-unit pre-order from one of its pre-initial public offering investors, a biotech company called United Therapeutics, which represents about 74 per cent of the Chinese passenger drone maker’s total pre-orders, according to the report. The deal was initially signed in 2016.

EHang conducts a demonstration flight of its model EH216-S autonomous aerial vehicle in the Bao’an district of tech hub Shenzhen, in southern Guangdong province, on July 13, 2023. Photo: Handout

In response, EHang’s statement asserted that the company’s orders are “based on signed contracts and [are] planned for delivery after obtaining regulatory approvals”.