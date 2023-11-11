Tencent Holdings has partnered up with China’s three biggest telecommunications operators, allowing users of digital wallets from China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom to make payments by scanning WeChat QR codes, in the tech giant’s latest effort to improve interoperability of internet services under Beijing’s directive.

“In recent years, WeChat Pay has continued to push for openness and interconnectivity with various organisations in multiple scenarios,” Tencent’s WeChat team said in an announcement on Friday, adding that it has worked with close to 30 banks and several payments organisations on similar services.

Tencent’s move comes amid Beijing’s calls to dismantle the “walled gardens” operated by China’s Big Tech firms, which have long built barriers around their ecosystems and blocked links to rival services.