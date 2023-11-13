Top Chinese memory chip maker YMTC sues Micron for patent infringement, bringing semiconductor battle to the US
- The sanctioned Chinese chip maker alleges that Micron, ‘threatened by YMTC’s ascension’, infringed on eight of its patents, including for 232-layer NAND memory
- The lawsuit opens a new front in the semiconductor battle that has seen escalating US export controls, as YMTC continues to make technological progress
The civil lawsuit against the largest US memory chip maker was filed on Thursday at the US District Court for Northern California. It alleges that Micron and its subsidiary Micron Consumer Products Group together infringed on eight of YMTC’s patents.
The products named in the suit include YMTC’s 96-, 128-, 176- and 232-layer NAND flash memory chips. YMTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case filing.
Reflecting confidence in its market position, YMTC referred to itself in the case filing as “no longer an upstart”, but a “key player in the global 3D NAND market”. It painted Micron as “threatened by YMTC’s ascension”, turning to patent infringement to “hinder competition” and force its rival out of the market.
However, the company’s international rise was disrupted in October 2022 when the US updated its trade rules, which not only further restricted China-bound chip-making equipment, but also prevented US persons from providing maintenance on such equipment in the country.
US trade restrictions limiting China’s access to advanced chip-making machinery have prompted Chinese businesses in the semiconductor supply chain to forge closer ties with each other and reduce reliance on American technologies.
YMTC’s global market share in the NAND sector is projected to fall to 5.7 per cent this year from 6 per cent in 2022. Micron’s share is forecast to drop to 10.9 per cent from 11.3 per cent, according to data from Ni Guangnan, a Chinese semiconductor expert, during a forum in August.
Samsung retains a commanding market lead with 37 per cent this year.