Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing unit of Alibaba Group Holding, has apologised for an outage that led to the service suspension of one of its online shopping platforms and other main Alibaba apps on Sunday, in the company’s second large-scale system failure in less than a year.

The leading Chinese cloud services provider detected abnormalities in its console and application programming interface at 5.44pm, but managed to restore all services by 9.11pm, roughly three and a half hours later, according to a notice published on the company’s official website.

The service breakdown hit some of Alibaba’s most popular apps, including workplace communications tool DingTalk and second-hand-goods trading platform Xianyu, as well as online marketplace Taobao, which only concluded its annual Singles’ Day shopping bonanza a day before.

The disruptions, which also spread to the cloud firm’s distributed messaging and cloud storage services, quickly became trending topics on microblogging site Weibo.

The “actual operation” of most other Alibaba Cloud products remained unaffected, the company said in its notice.