Beijing-based Meituan, for example, is actively recruiting for a number of such roles, including HarmonyOS infrastructure engineer. The on-demand local services provider is offering a monthly salary of between 40,000 yuan and 60,000 yuan (US$5,492 and US$8,238) for app developers “with HarmonyOS experience” and those who can “work on research and development projects based on incumbent [technological] infrastructure”.

More than 700 million devices currently run on HarmonyOS, with more than 2.2 million third-party developers creating apps for the platform, according to Richard Yu Chengdong , chief executive of Huawei’s consumer business group and chairman of its Intelligent Automotive Solution business unit, at the company’s annual developer conference in August

Yu said the next iteration of Huawei’s mobile platform, HarmonyOS Next , will involve removing support for Android-based apps on all the company’s devices installed with that new operating system. The company is expected to launch a developer preview version of its Next system in the first quarter of next year.

HarmonyOS debuted as an alternative operating system for Huawei in August 2019, three months after the firm was added to Washington’s Entity List. Under this trade blacklist, Huawei is barred from buying software, chips and other technologies from US suppliers – including Google apps and services – without Washington’s approval.

Google’s Android remains the most popular mobile operating system worldwide, commanding a roughly 70 per cent market share as of September, according to data service StatCounter.

Huawei, on the back of its popular Mate 60 Pro, became mainland China’s fastest-growing smartphone vendor in the third quarter, when the company recorded 37 per cent year-on-year growth, according to an October report by tech consultancy Counterpoint Research.