In an unusual move for a product that was already launched, Huawei last week introduced a subscription programme for the Mate 60 Pro that promised a wait time of no more than 90 days after consumers place their orders via the scheme on its official website. Each consumer can only buy one unit, while orders will be shipped in a random sequence within a 90-day time frame.

“Production capacity can’t meet demand, which is the reason Huawei is doing pre-orders,” said Counterpoint Research senior analyst Wang Yang, adding that presales help buy some time for Huawei to secure orders from its suppliers.

Eight weeks since its launch in August, the Mate 60 series has recorded 2.4 million units in domestic sales volume, according to Counterpoint data.

A separate estimate by research firm Canalys showed that total Mate 60 shipments from the end of August to November 7 reached up to 2.5 million units, with the premium 5G Mate 60 Pro comprising more than 60 per cent of that volume.

Huawei’s 5G handset business continued its strong momentum in the just-concluded Singles’ Day shopping season , with sales estimated to rank third among smartphone vendors in the festival’s first week of promotions, according to Counterpoint.

“Huawei benefited from the sustained popularity of the Mate 60 series and some older models – especially in the mid-range and budget segments, which saw significant price reductions or subsidies – resulting in impressive sales figures [during that period of the Singles’ Day festival],” Counterpoint senior analyst Ivan Lam said.

“But it’s also worth noting that the Mate 60 series continued to experience supply shortages, which prompted limited daily sales,” he said.

Huawei’s biggest suppliers have been ramping up recruitment of assembly line workers to meet the rising orders for the Mate 60 Pro handset.

“SMIC is, at worst, only a handful of years behind TSMC, and at most, only a few years behind Intel and Samsung , despite [US government] restrictions,” Patel wrote in the report.

Patel said he believed that the supply shortages affecting Huawei’s Mate 60 series reflect the huge demand for its first 5G smartphones in more than two years, rather than a sign that yields deficiency at SMIC has become a bottleneck in terms of ramping-up production of these handsets.

Meanwhile, the eight-week sales volume of Huawei’s Mate 60 series has surpassed the four-month, 1.8-million-unit performance of the 4G Mate 50 series , which was launched in September last year.