LLMs are deep-learning AI algorithms that can recognise, summarise, translate, predict and generate content using very large data sets.

“Developing foundation models continuously and repeatedly is a huge waste of social resources,” he said. “We need 100 million AI-native applications, but we don’t need 100 big models.”

“If our industry policies can be more encouraging on [creating more] AI-native applications based on the big models, we will surely create a prosperous AI ecosystem and drive a new round of economic growth,” Li said.

Li’s remarks extolled AI’s potential to help drive economic growth and become a useful daily tool, while urging China’s technology industry to be more circumspect in developing the technology to meet those goals.

In his presentation at the X-Lake Forum, Li criticised recent efforts by unnamed enterprises and cities to hoard advanced semiconductors and build intelligent computing centres as part of plans to build their own AI foundation models from scratch. He indicated that these new models would have no “emergent abilities” – referring to capabilities to perform a task via a few prompts – owing to a lack of parameter scale and training data sets.

The government should support the demand side and encourage companies to deploy big models for building new AI applications, according to Li.

At the X-Lake Forum, Li claimed that Ernie Bot’s application programming interface call volume has shown “exponential growth” since its August launch, which “exceeded the other 200 models in combination”.

Baidu is currently incubating its own AI applications, such as the code-writing assistant Comate, Li said. Still, he asserted that the best AI-native applications have yet to be developed either in China or the US.