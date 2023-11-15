Revenue came to 247.7 billion yuan (US$34.2 billion) in the September quarter, versus the 246.6 billion yuan average analyst estimate. Net income rose 33 per cent to 7.9 billion yuan. Its shares rose 4.5 per cent in pre-market trading in New York.

Chinese consumption has flagged, dogged by a crumbling property market and rising youth unemployment. Deflationary pressures worsened in October, spurring concerns about the country’s growth trajectory. JD.com’s stock price has dropped more than 50 per cent this year.

JD’s performance remains a far cry from the double-digit percentage expansions of previous years, before Beijing’s clampdown on internet spheres from online commerce to ride-hailing chilled the sector. Though JD.com avoided the worst of that years-long crackdown, it’s struggling to regain momentum after years of punishing Covid Zero restrictions gutted the world’s No 2 economy.