Tencent can shoulder latest US tech export restrictions as internet giant has large stockpile of much-coveted Nvidia AI chips
- Tencent has ‘enough chips’ for the development of its Hunyuan AI model, despite US tech export controls, according to company president Martin Lau
- The internet giant was the first to put in orders for Nvidia’s H800 chip, which was designed for export to China to comply with earlier US restrictions
Lau said the updated tech export curbs will affect enterprise clients’ ability to lease use of AI chips via the company’s Tencent Cloud service in future. As such, Tencent will optimise use of its existing inventory of Nvidia GPUs.
“Going forward, we will have to figure out ways to make usage of our AI chips more efficient,” he said. “We’ll try to see whether we can offload a lot of the inference capability to lower-performance chips, so that we can retain the majority of our high-performance AI chips for training purposes.” He also pointed out that Tencent will “try to look for a domestic source for these training chips”.
The stakes are high for Tencent, as it looks to AI technology to become the new growth engine for its business.
The Hong Kong-listed company on Wednesday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year revenue increase to 154.6 billion yuan (US$21.5 billion) for the third quarter. Profit was down 9 per cent to 36.2 billion yuan.
LLMs are deep-learning AI algorithms that can recognise, summarise, translate, predict and generate content using very large data sets.
“It’s still in a very early stage of concept design,” Lau said during Wednesday’s call. “Definitely not yet at the stage of product design and definitely not at the stage of thinking about monetisation.”