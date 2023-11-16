South China Morning Post
Tencent
Tencent Holdings has one of the largest inventories of artificial intelligence chips in China, according to company president Martin Lau Chi-ping. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent can shoulder latest US tech export restrictions as internet giant has large stockpile of much-coveted Nvidia AI chips

  • Tencent has ‘enough chips’ for the development of its Hunyuan AI model, despite US tech export controls, according to company president Martin Lau
  • The internet giant was the first to put in orders for Nvidia’s H800 chip, which was designed for export to China to comply with earlier US restrictions
Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings said it has sufficient inventory of Nvidia Corp’s H800 chip for the development of its artificial intelligence (AI) foundation model Hunyuan, downplaying the impact of the US government’s latest semiconductor restrictions, but indicated that it will seek domestic alternatives.
“We have enough chips to continue our development for Hunyuan for at least a couple more generations,” Tencent president Martin Lau Chi-ping said in a conference call with analysts on Wednesday after the Shenzhen-based company’s third-quarter earnings results announcement.
Tencent, which runs the world’s largest video gaming business by revenue and China’s biggest social media operation, has one of the largest inventories of AI chips in the country, according to Lau. He said Tencent was the first to put in orders for the H800 chip, the China-export version of Nvidia’s H100 graphics processing unit (GPU) that was developed to comply with earlier US tech export curbs.
The US, however, last month updated those tech export controls, which now cover Nvidia’s designed-for-China H800 and A800 GPUs, making it even harder for tech companies on the mainland to access advanced chips.
Nvidia Corp’s H800 graphics processing unit, based on its H100 chip and designed for export to China. Photo: Nvidia

Lau said the updated tech export curbs will affect enterprise clients’ ability to lease use of AI chips via the company’s Tencent Cloud service in future. As such, Tencent will optimise use of its existing inventory of Nvidia GPUs.

“Going forward, we will have to figure out ways to make usage of our AI chips more efficient,” he said. “We’ll try to see whether we can offload a lot of the inference capability to lower-performance chips, so that we can retain the majority of our high-performance AI chips for training purposes.” He also pointed out that Tencent will “try to look for a domestic source for these training chips”.

The stakes are high for Tencent, as it looks to AI technology to become the new growth engine for its business.

In August, Tencent founder, chairman and chief executive Pony Ma Huateng described the AI revolution as a once-in-a-hundred-year event that will change the world, enabling the company “to serve users, industries and society better”.

The Hong Kong-listed company on Wednesday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year revenue increase to 154.6 billion yuan (US$21.5 billion) for the third quarter. Profit was down 9 per cent to 36.2 billion yuan.

Tencent has taken a more cautious approach as a relatively latecomer to the AI frenzy on the mainland, where 238 large language models (LLMs) – the technology used to train intelligent chatbots like ChatGPT and similar services – have been launched as of October.
In September, Tencent introduced its own LLM, Hunyuan, targeted at the enterprise market. That followed the launch of LLMs by its internet peers Baidu and Alibaba Group Holding, owner of the South China Morning Post.

LLMs are deep-learning AI algorithms that can recognise, summarise, translate, predict and generate content using very large data sets.

Tencent and other Chinese tech companies, meanwhile, are awaiting Nvidia’s update on its new server, the HGX H20, and new L20 and L2 GPUs – meant to replace the A800 and H800 chips – that complies with the updated US tech export restrictions. The development of these new products for Nvidia’s mainland clients was reported by the Post last week.
Baidu, which operates the Ernie LLM, has been quick to secure fresh AI semiconductors by reportedly ordering 1,600 units of Huawei Technologies’ 910B Ascend AI chips last month, according to a Reuters report. Huawei had delivered more than 60 per cent of Baidu’s order, the report said.
Before the updated US tech export curbs last month, a fast-growing market for smuggled GPUs from Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices has apparently thrived on the mainland, according to a Post report in June.

Tencent said it was still early to talk about monetising Hunyuan and integrating the LLM’s capabilities into social media apps WeChat and QQ.

“It’s still in a very early stage of concept design,” Lau said during Wednesday’s call. “Definitely not yet at the stage of product design and definitely not at the stage of thinking about monetisation.”

While the Hunyuan chatbot is not available for public use, Tencent has opened the Hunyuan LLM to various enterprise clients. The AI model has also been integrated into more than 180 in-house services, including conferencing app Tencent Meeting and web-based word processor Tencent Docs, along with the company’s online advertising business and WeChat search.
