Lau said the updated tech export curbs will affect enterprise clients’ ability to lease use of AI chips via the company’s Tencent Cloud service in future. As such, Tencent will optimise use of its existing inventory of Nvidia GPUs.

“Going forward, we will have to figure out ways to make usage of our AI chips more efficient,” he said. “We’ll try to see whether we can offload a lot of the inference capability to lower-performance chips, so that we can retain the majority of our high-performance AI chips for training purposes.” He also pointed out that Tencent will “try to look for a domestic source for these training chips”.

The stakes are high for Tencent, as it looks to AI technology to become the new growth engine for its business.

The Hong Kong-listed company on Wednesday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year revenue increase to 154.6 billion yuan (US$21.5 billion) for the third quarter. Profit was down 9 per cent to 36.2 billion yuan.

Tencent has taken a more cautious approach as a relatively latecomer to the AI frenzy on the mainland, where 238 large language models (LLMs) – the technology used to train intelligent chatbots like ChatGPT and similar services – have been launched as of October.

LLMs are deep-learning AI algorithms that can recognise, summarise, translate, predict and generate content using very large data sets.

Tencent and other Chinese tech companies, meanwhile, are awaiting Nvidia’s update on its new server, the HGX H20, and new L20 and L2 GPUs – meant to replace the A800 and H800 chips – that complies with the updated US tech export restrictions. The development of these new products for Nvidia’s mainland clients was reported by the Post last week.

Before the updated US tech export curbs last month, a fast-growing market for smuggled GPUs from Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices has apparently thrived on the mainland, according to a Post report in June.

Tencent said it was still early to talk about monetising Hunyuan and integrating the LLM’s capabilities into social media apps WeChat and QQ

“It’s still in a very early stage of concept design,” Lau said during Wednesday’s call. “Definitely not yet at the stage of product design and definitely not at the stage of thinking about monetisation.”