Alibaba Group Holding has announced it will not proceed with a full spin-off of its cloud computing unit, as it posted 9 per cent growth in revenues in the September quarter, in its first earnings report since new leadership took over the Chinese e-commerce giant in September.

The Hangzhou-based company said that a full spin-off of the Cloud Intelligence Group “may not achieve the intended effect of shareholder value enhancement” because of the uncertainties brought about by recently expanded US export restrictions on advanced computing chips.

Meanwhile, the company also said it will pay out its first-ever annual dividends, which will total around US$2.5 billion.

The Hangzhou-based company recorded total revenue of 224.79 billion yuan (US$30.8 billion) in the quarter, in line with the consensus estimate of 224.1 billion yuan.