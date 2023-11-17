“The strategic-level-innovation businesses that I have listed above will, in organisational terms, operate as independent subsidiaries and will not be constrained to their previous positioning within the group, enabling them to face the larger market with their own strategies,” Wu said on the call on Thursday.

As part of that shift, Wu highlighted the company’s first batch of businesses that would undergo “strategic-level innovation”. They include online wholesale marketplace 1688, second-hand goods trading platform Xianyu, office collaboration and app development tool DingTalk, and search and cloud storage product Quark.

Alibaba Group Holding is banking on four new business pillars to drive growth in the coming decade, according to CEO Eddie Wu Yongming, as the Chinese e-commerce giant bolsters its strategy after shocking investors with its decision to shelve the spin-off of its cloud unit.

Alibaba, which also owns the South China Morning Post, had previously said it planned to turn its cloud business – a promising growth area for the company – into an independent, publicly-listed entity at some point next year.

The surprise revelation came just hours after regulatory filings in the US showed that the family trusts of Alibaba founder Jack Ma were planning to offload US$870 million worth of the company’s shares next Tuesday.

Hong Kong shares of Alibaba – which posted 9 per cent revenue growth for the past quarter, in line with analysts’ expectations – plunged nearly 10 per cent on Friday in their largest sell-off in more than a year, closing at HK$73.25.

Among the four businesses played up by Wu, Xianyu saw daily active users jump more than 20 per cent from last year in the September quarter, while Quark’s daily active users were up by over 35 per cent during the same quarter, Alibaba’s financial report showed.

Meanwhile, growth of Alibaba’s core businesses have slowed down. Taobao and Tmall Group, the company’s core e-commerce unit, registered a 4 per cent rise in revenue in the three months ended September 30, while revenue from the Cloud Intelligence Group increased 2 per cent.

A warehouse of Alibaba’s logistics unit Cainiao in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Xinhua

The overall results of Alibaba’s recent quarter were “not good”, said Li Chengdong, founder and chief analyst at Beijing-based e-commerce consultancy Dolphin.

“The decline of its core e-commerce business is a problem,” Li said. “Alibaba is facing fierce competition in the domestic e-commerce business from players like Pinduoduo and Douyin because the [web] traffic situation has changed.”

International business and Cainiao Logistics were Alibaba’s bright spots during the quarter.

Sales from international commerce rose 53 per cent year on year, while revenue from Cainiao, which has filed for a US$1 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong, grew 25 per cent. Alibaba on Thursday said that listing plans for Cainiao remained unchanged.

“Strong growth of these two businesses is expected to continue because of Alibaba’s ongoing investment and innovations in logistics and supply chain solutions, as well as global digitalisation trends,” said Zhu Keli, founding director of the China Institute of New Economy.

“The development prospects of these two businesses will largely determine Alibaba’s future growth potential and market position,” he said.