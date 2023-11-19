How does China’s AI stack up against ChatGPT?

OpenAI and Altman did not reply to requests for comment.

The possibilities of a return or a restart for Altman, seen by many as the face of generative AI, are in flux, according to the source, who asked not to be named because the person was not authorised to speak on behalf of the parties involved.

A day after the board fired him in a surprise move that rocked the tech world, Altman was talking with OpenAI executives about improving the company’s governance structure, while he discusses with some core OpenAI researchers and others loyal to him how they could start a new AI company, the person said.

Khosla Ventures, an early backer of OpenAI, wants Altman back at the start-up, but “will back him in whatever he does next”, the fund’s founder Vinod Khosla posted on X on Saturday.

Microsoft declined to comment. It reportedly owns 49 per cent of OpenAI, while other investors and employees control 49 per cent, with 2 per cent owned by the start-up’s non-profit parent.

Emotions ran high on Saturday as current and former employees were angered by Altman’s sacking and worried over how an upcoming US$86 billion share sale could be affected by the sudden management upheaval.

OpenAI, a non-profit co-founded by billionaire Elon Musk, launched ChatGPT on November 30 last year, setting off a global sensation over generative AI technology that quickly became the world’s fastest-growing software application. It set off a wave of investments and announcements across industries to use AI to enhance everything from financial services and healthcare to entertainment and media.

Trained on reams of data, generative AI can create humanlike content, helping users spin up term papers, complete science homework and even write entire novels. After ChatGPT’s launch, regulators scrambled to catch up: the European Union revised its AI Act and the US kicked off AI regulation efforts.

By Saturday, some shell-shocked employees contemplated quitting if Altman was not restored by the end of the weekend, one source said. Others expressed support for joining Altman in starting a company, a third person familiar with the matter said.

Former OpenAI president Greg Brockman, who said he quit OpenAI over Altman’s firing on Friday, is expected to join any effort, according to digital tech publication The Information, which earlier reported the possible new venture, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Brockman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some researchers at OpenAI, including Szymon Sidor, have quit the company over the change in leadership, but it was unclear if Sidor and others would join a new Altman venture, two people familiar with the matter said. Sidor confirmed quitting.

Altman’s ouster was over a “breakdown of communications”, not “malfeasance”, OpenAI chief operating officer Brad Lightcap wrote in an internal company memo on Saturday that was viewed by Reuters.

Tech website The Verge earlier reported the OpenAI board’s discussions with Altman to return as chief executive. Forbes reported on Saturday investors were plotting to restore Altman as chief executive.