A day after the board fired him in a surprise move that rocked the tech world, Altman was talking with OpenAI executives about improving the company’s governance structure, while he discusses with some core OpenAI researchers and others loyal to him how they could start a new AI company, the person said.

The possibilities of a return or a restart for Altman, seen by many as the face of generative AI, are in flux, according to the source, who asked not to be named because the person was not authorised to speak on behalf of the parties involved.

OpenAI and Altman did not reply to requests for comment.

05:03 How does China’s AI stack up against ChatGPT? How does China’s AI stack up against ChatGPT?