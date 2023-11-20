Elon Musk: advanced AI risk so high that public needs to know why OpenAI fired Sam Altman
- Musk said the potential danger of AI is so great that OpenAI should disclose the reason it fired CEO Altman
- OpenAI announced Altman’s firing on Friday, saying only that the company, which makes ChatGPT, ‘no longer has confidence in his ability’
Elon Musk said the potential danger of AI is so great that OpenAI, the most powerful artificial intelligence company in the world right now, should disclose the reason it fired CEO Sam Altman.
OpenAI announced Altman’s firing on Friday, saying only that the company, which makes ChatGPT, “no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading.”
A possible reason for Altman’s removal may have been growing tension among the company’s leadership over the dangers AI poses for humanity. Altman has aggressively sought funding to expand the technology’s development, while several other board members have called on the company to do more to mitigate the potential threats.
OpenAI’s co-founder Ilya Sutskever – who played a role in Altman’s dismissal – for example, preferred to tread more carefully given AI’s potential to harm society.