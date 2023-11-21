In August, Shear responded to a post about women advocating for “free use,” a fetish where they agree to be sexually available to their partners at all times. He said on the social network formerly known as Twitter that it was a “BDSM non-consent/humiliation kink thing,” adding that “between 40-60% of women seem to have rape/non-consent fantasies,” citing an article on Wikipedia.

OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Shear hung up on a call from a reporter without commenting. He changed his bio description on X on Monday to “interim CEO of OpenAI.”

Social media posts aside, Altman’s ouster has sparked outrage at the company he co-founded, and at least 600 of the company’s 770 employees have signed a letter threatening to resign unless the current board quits. The signatories demanded that OpenAI reinstate Altman and Brockman.

Shear, who was most recently CEO of Twitch, has been vocal about the existential risks of artificial intelligence, a position that won over board directors at OpenAI, Bloomberg reported earlier.

In September, Shear tweeted that he is “in favour of a slowdown” of AI advancement . “We can’t learn how to build a safe AI without experimenting, and we can’t experiment without progress, but we probably shouldn’t be barrelling ahead at max speed either,” he added.

He has also described artificial general intelligence as “intrinsically just a very dangerous thing.”

“It’s like a universe-destroying bomb. This is not a figure-it-out-later thing,” he said in an interview on the Logan Bartlett Show podcast discussing what happens if humans create AI that’s much smarter than people.