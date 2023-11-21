The former chairman of the Shenzhen Water and Environment Group, Wu Hui, is expected to take over as chairman at Honor, which he joined last month, according to a report on Monday by Jiemian News. The Chinese digital media outlet later deleted this report.

Wu was named chairman of the state-owned water supply company in June 2021, according to a government notice at the time. Before that, Wu had served as an official of the Communist Party in Shenzhen and central Hubei province, and later as the party’s Vice-Secretary and the Vice-Mayor of Xianning city in Hubei, according to public records.

The report of Wu’s expected appointment comes after Honor chief executive Zhao Ming said shareholders are “expecting [the company] to diversify” its capital resources, without commenting on a potential IPO, during a media briefing last week to mark the firm’s third anniversary.

If confirmed, Honor’s plan to go public would buttress the company’s ascent to the top of China’s smartphone vendor rankings, which analysts have attributed to its diverse portfolio of handsets, bricks-and-mortar retail expansion through partners, and release of competitively-priced new models.

Shoppers are seen inside Honor’s retail store in Shanghai on July 31, 2022. Photo: Shutterstock

Honor reclaimed the top smartphone vendor spot in mainland China last quarter with an 18 per cent market share and total shipments of 11.8 million units, according to data from research firm Canalys. That comes more than a year since Honor last led the market in the first quarter of 2022, with a 20 per cent share and total shipments of 15 million.

Established in 2013, Honor’s budget-priced handsets helped Huawei overtake Apple and Samsung Electronics on the mainland, the world’s largest smartphone market. Under privately-held Huawei, Honor offered trendy low-priced smartphones that cost between US$150 and US$220.

Globally, Honor shipments have grown across markets in Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, according to Counterpoint Research.