Microsoft is discussing a list of governance changes it plans to request from OpenAI’s board to improve the board itself and prevent the software giant, the artificial intelligence start-up’s biggest investor, from being caught flat-footed by major strategic moves.

OpenAI fired CEO Sam Altman on Friday, and since then investors have been agitating for his return. Microsoft, which offered to hire Altman, has said it is amenable to him returning to the ChatGPT maker as long as certain criteria are met. The software maker wants to sort out what it sees as the governance issues that led the existing OpenAI board to fire Altman.

The changes Microsoft is mulling may include asking OpenAI to increase the size of the board and boost the experience level required for members, according to people familiar with the company’s thinking, who asked not to be identified discussing private talks.

Microsoft’s deal with the artificial intelligence firm already required the start-up’s board to seek Microsoft approval for a merger, something which did not occur this past weekend when the OpenAI board sought to merge with rival artificial intelligence start-up Anthropic , said the people. Microsoft will look to shore up those protections and add to the number of scenarios where it has either veto or at least notification rights.

The software company, which has put about US$13 billion into OpenAI, is largely waiting for a new board to emerge to discuss the changes, the people said.