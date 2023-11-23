Two projects connected to digital-asset entrepreneur Justin Sun , including the crypto exchange HTX , were hacked in separate exploits that may have drained more than a combined US$110 million worth of cryptocurrencies.

Sun confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday that HTX had suffered a hack and that the exchange had “temporarily” suspended deposits and withdrawals, without providing details on the amount lost.

An HTX representative said some US$30 million worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen from its exchange wallet, adding that the platform is investigating the incident.

Blockchain research firm CryptoQuant separately said the HECO Bridge, a network set up by HTX to enable cheaper transfers of funds between different blockchains, lost more than US$85 million denominated in ether, the Tether stablecoin and various other tokens in a separate hack. The HTX representative said HECO operates independently from the exchange. HECO did not respond to an emailed request for comment.