“We’ve seen AI is changing the way we work and push for the evolution of our organisations,” Xie said during the announcement. “It’s critical for entrepreneurs to ensure their companies can quickly adapt to and get ready for the fast-moving era of artificial intelligence.”

With the new version of its office tool, ByteDance is introducing another chatbot in the form of an AI assistant dubbed Feishu Intelligent Buddy.

The company says the virtual assistant will be able to help users summarise meetings and unread messages, as well as analyse content from PDF documents, videos and audio files. It can also be used to draft many types of work documents, including emails, spreadsheets, mind maps and survey forms.

By way of example, Xie said he need only ask Feishu Buddy to generate a spreadsheet for an “inventory management system”, which can later be fine-tuned with requests for new fields and table adjustments.

“The best way to introduce large language models should be like the addition of an intelligent and capable person,” Xie said. “And this person will not only perform multiple tasks but also will keep gaining new abilities.”

Customers have the option of choosing the LLM they want to use for the Feishu assistant, according to Xie. It currently supports models from Tencent-backed unicorn MiniMax, state-backed Zhipu AI, and Baichuan, a start-up from Sogou founder Wang Xiaochuan.

Feishu said that a group of Chinese companies, including gadget maker Anker Innovations Technology and beverage start-up Yuanqi Senlin, have already been using Feishu Intelligent Buddy to improve efficiency in areas such as sales and marketing.