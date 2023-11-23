China showcased its ambitions and capabilities in shaping the future of global digital trade as it kicked off a major digital trade expo on Wednesday, promoting some of its most influential e-commerce players and advocating a digital Silk Road.

President Xi Jinping said in a letter sent to the Global Digital Trade Expo that global digital trade “has become a new highlight of international trade” and China has established a “sound digital-trade governance system”.

He said China hoped the five-day event, which was joined by dozens of foreign business delegations, would offer a platform for all sides to “discuss cooperation, promote development, share results and work together to make digital trade a new engine for common development”.

The letter was read out by Vice-President Han Zheng at China’s e-commerce hub of Hangzhou, host of the annual event and the home base of Alibaba Group Holding, owner of the South China Morning Post.

Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng. Photo: Bloomberg

In his keynote speech, Han said that digital trade and e-commerce have become an important pillar of China’s export growth, and the country considers the sector as important as traditional cargo and service trade.