Alibaba Group Holding is developing a new version of its workplace collaboration app that is compatible with Huawei Technologies’ HarmonyOS platform, as the US-sanctioned telecoms equipment giant seeks wider adoption of its home-grown operating system and moves to cut dependence on Google’s Android.

DingTalk, one of four business pillars newly tasked with spearheading Alibaba’s future growth, will also collaborate with Huawei in industrial innovation, technology application and business development, according to a post published on DingTalk’s WeChat account on Thursday.

“Digitalisation and the development of intelligent technology require innovative collaboration across the industry chain,” said Ye Jun, president of DingTalk.

The move by Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post, comes as major Chinese internet companies from Alibaba’s e-commerce rival JD.com to food-delivery giant Meituan are actively recruiting app developers for projects based on Huawei’s self-developed operating system.

Huawei introduced HarmonyOS in August 2019 as an alternative to Google’s Android, three months after the Shenzhen-based company was added to the US government’s Entity List, barring American suppliers from selling software, chips and other technologies to the Chinese tech firm without Washington’s approval.