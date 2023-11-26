Alibaba Group Holding co-founder Jack Ma has started a new enterprise that sells pre-packaged food, corporate data shows, in a sign that the billionaire is branching out into areas leveraging his post-retirement focus on the agricultural sector.

The company, whose name translates to “Hangzhou Ma’s Kitchen Food” in English, was incorporated on Wednesday in Hangzhou, the hometown of Ma and his business empire, according to the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System, an official business registry information platform.

With registered capital of 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million), it is wholly owned by Hangzhou Dajingtou No 22 Arts and Culture, another of the entrepreneur’s ventures set up in 2019 for investment deals in China, in which Ma has 99.9 per cent of stake.

The scope of the company’s business extends to sales of pre-packaged food and the primary processing and retail of edible agricultural products, according to Ma’s Kitchen.