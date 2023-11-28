US semiconductor giant Broadcom has started merging with VMware, with onboarding talks with employees beginning on Monday after it received regulatory clearance from China for its US$69 billion acquisition last week, according to an internal letter seen by the Post.

In the letter dated November 22, VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram said the “long journey” of securing approval for the deal was “uncertain and stressful, especially in the last few weeks”, according to a copy shared with the Post. Now that it has the green light, though, Broadcom will start employee communications from Monday.

Broadcom has started to refurbish offices with its own branding across multiple regions. The Beijing office in Zhongguancun, known as China’s Silicon Valley, already had its logos replaced with those of Broadcom on Monday morning, according to two pictures shown to the Post. But the 1,000-odd employees in China are still waiting for more clues about their prospects for remaining at the company after Raghuram suggested that some may be subject to job changes.

Broadcom did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.