iPhone maker Hon Hai Precision Industry plans to expand its footprint in India with another NT$50 billion (US$1.6 billion) investment for construction projects.

The announcement, made in an exchange filing in Taiwan late on Monday, did not give any further details, saying only that the investment was for “operational needs”. A spokesman for the company declined to say where the new facilities would be or what they would build.

The news comes as Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn Technology Group, and other Taiwanese electronics contract manufacturers continue to diversify their businesses outside China , as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing.

About half of Foxconn’s revenue comes from business with Apple. The company has been making iPhones and other products in India for several years, including the latest iPhone 15. In September, a Foxconn representative in India said on LinkedIn that the Taiwanese company plans to double the size of its business in the South Asian country.

02:38 Apple supplier Foxconn to build ‘AI factories’ using US hardware leader Nvidia’s chips and software Apple supplier Foxconn to build ‘AI factories’ using US hardware leader Nvidia’s chips and software

India’s Karnataka state government in August announced that Foxconn planned to invest US$600 million on two component factories in the southwestern state. That included a plant that will make mechanical enclosures for iPhones and a semiconductor equipment manufacturing plant Foxconn will operate with Applied Materials, the government said at the time.