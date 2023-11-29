Xiaomi founder Lei Jun donates US$183 million to alma mater Wuhan University in tech innovation push
- The billionaire donated 1.3 billion yuan to one of China’s leading research universities on its 130th anniversary on Wednesday
- Lei credits the university and a book he stumbled upon in the library in 1987 with igniting his entrepreneurial passion
The school announced the fund, the largest individual donation ever given to a Chinese university, on its 130th anniversary on Wednesday.
Xiaomi posts first revenue growth in almost 2 years as it targets AI investment
Lei said the fund will support the university in three major areas: basic research in the six major disciplines of mathematics, physics, chemistry, literature, history and philosophy; scientific and technological innovation in the computer field; and the cultivation of students.
The 53-year-old entrepreneur said his desire to make the donation dates back to his school days.
“More than 30 years ago, as a representative of outstanding students, I was awarded the highest scholarship at Wuhan University at that time, which was 2,000 yuan, sponsored by a company,” he said. “For a student from an ordinary county family, this was really a huge sum of money.”
“I swore in my heart then: no matter how much I receive today, I will pay it back 10 times, 100 times, or 10,000 times in the future,” he added.
Wuhan University is one of the most prestigious higher education institutions in China. It was ranked No 8 in the mainland in the QS World University Rankings this year, and 194th globally.