Lei said the fund will support the university in three major areas: basic research in the six major disciplines of mathematics, physics, chemistry, literature, history and philosophy; scientific and technological innovation in the computer field; and the cultivation of students.

The school announced the fund, the largest individual donation ever given to a Chinese university, on its 130th anniversary on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old entrepreneur said his desire to make the donation dates back to his school days.

“More than 30 years ago, as a representative of outstanding students, I was awarded the highest scholarship at Wuhan University at that time, which was 2,000 yuan, sponsored by a company,” he said. “For a student from an ordinary county family, this was really a huge sum of money.”

“I swore in my heart then: no matter how much I receive today, I will pay it back 10 times, 100 times, or 10,000 times in the future,” he added.

In his annual speech in August, Lei said he found a copy of the book Fire in the Valley at the university library in 1987. He credited the work, which recaps the origins of the personal computer with a focus on Apple and Microsoft , with igniting his desire to start a great tech company.

Wuhan University is one of the most prestigious higher education institutions in China. It was ranked No 8 in the mainland in the QS World University Rankings this year, and 194th globally.