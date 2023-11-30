Alibaba pushes new AI software tool to help merchants on its wholesale platform manage overseas clients, polish business emails
- An AI-upgraded version of OKKI, a software-as-a-service offering under Alibaba Cloud, will be available to foreign trade merchants from December 1
- The AI tool is expected to help Alibaba.com merchants automate their client-facing operations to entice more customers overseas
It said the response rate of these merchants’ overseas clients improved by 32 per cent when their business correspondence was polished by OKKI.
Alibaba International Digital Commerce (AIDC), the business group that operates retail and wholesale marketplaces including Lazada, AliExpress and Alibaba.com, has become one of the e-commerce giant’s fastest-growing units at a time when domestic retail sales have turned sluggish.
Alibaba.com, which is touted as “the leading business-to-business e-commerce platform for global trade”, has more than 200,000 merchants offering made-in-China products to markets around the world.
During the September quarter, the combined order growth of AIDC rose 28 per cent year on year, driven by solid performance from all major retail platforms. In the same quarter, this group’s revenue increased 53 per cent from a year ago.
Temu has expanded to more than 40 countries since last year’s launch in the US.