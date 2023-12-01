US judge halts Montana’s TikTok ban from taking effect on January 1

US district judge Donald Molloy issued a preliminary injunction to block the ban on the Chinese-owned app, saying the state ban “oversteps state power and infringes on the constitutional rights of users”.

A US judge late on Thursday blocked Montana’s first-of-its kind state ban on the use of short-video sharing app TikTok from taking effect on January 1, saying it violated the free speech rights of users.

The state attorney general’s office, which defended the ban approved by the legislature citing concerns about the personal data of Montana users and potential Chinese spying, did not immediately comment.

03:02 Nepal bans TikTok for ‘disturbing social harmony’, sparking dismay from thousands of users Nepal bans TikTok for ‘disturbing social harmony’, sparking dismay from thousands of users

TikTok said in a court filing it “has not shared, and would not share, US user data with the Chinese government, and has taken substantial measures to protect the privacy and security of TikTok users”.

Molloy, who was appointed to the bench by Democratic President Bill Clinton, found merit to numerous arguments raised by TikTok in his opinion.

During an October hearing, Molloy questioned why no other state had followed Montana in banning TikTok and asked if the state was being “paternalistic” in arguing the ban was necessary to protect the data of TikTok users.

TikTok has faced efforts by some in Congress to ban the app or give the Biden administration new powers to impose restrictions or bar it, but those efforts have stalled in recent months.