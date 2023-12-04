ByteDance , the Chinese owner of TikTok , is working on an open platform that will allow users to create their own chatbots, as the company races to catch up in generative artificial intelligence (AI) amid fierce competition that kicked off with last year’s launch of ChatGPT

The “bot development platform” will be launched as a public beta by the end of the month, according to an internal memo seen by the Post.

The move aligns with the company’s new strategic vision to “explore new generative AI products and how they can integrate with the existing ones”, the companywide notice said.

The social media giant has already been working on its own text-to-image generator similar to Midjourney, according to a person familiar with the matter.