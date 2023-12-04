Exclusive | TikTok owner ByteDance joins generative AI frenzy with service for chatbot development, memo says
- The social media giant has joined a race to offer AI model development as a service, joining the likes of Baidu and Alibaba
- The launch of ChatGPT a year ago led to booming demand for generative AI products and services, which have evolved rapidly this year
The “bot development platform” will be launched as a public beta by the end of the month, according to an internal memo seen by the Post.
The move aligns with the company’s new strategic vision to “explore new generative AI products and how they can integrate with the existing ones”, the companywide notice said.
ByteDance brings AI to office tool Feishu, taking on Tencent and Alibaba
The social media giant has already been working on its own text-to-image generator similar to Midjourney, according to a person familiar with the matter.
ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.
Now it is jumping into an emerging market for offering large language models (LLMs) as a service. Several other tech giants have done the same, including OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed start-up behind ChatGPT. Last month, it started allowing all users to make custom versions of ChatGPT for specific tasks, with no coding experience required.