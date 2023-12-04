Chinese online food delivery giant Meituan has replaced the head of its foundational research and development team, as the company seeks to innovate its business amid slower growth and an anaemic economy.

Han Jian, former head of the platform technology team, will succeed Zhang Jinmao, according to an announcement via internal email. Zhang will remain as chairman of the technology committee, a position he has held for three years.

The changes, effective immediately, are aimed partly at improving the operational efficiency of Meituan’s retail businesses through the use of technologies, including autonomous vehicles, drones, artificial intelligence and large language models, according to an employee, who confirmed the authenticity of the email and asked not to be named discussing internal matters.