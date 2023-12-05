The number of delivered parcels in China this year has reached a new high of 120 billion items, the State Post Bureau said on Tuesday, “reflecting the upwards trend of the country’s consumer market”, offering good news for the country’s e-commerce giants grappling with a slow economic recovery.

The current rate of deliveries is an average of nearly 100 per person this year, making China the top market for parcel deliveries in terms of volume and intensity. India, the world’s most populous country, delivered 88.8 million parcels last year while the US delivered 21.2 billion in the same period.

The 120 billionth parcel counted by the bureau was a delivery of fresh flowers sent from Kunming, in southwestern Yunnan province, on Monday evening. It was sent by high-speed rail to Chengdu, in neighbouring Sichuan province, where it was scheduled to arrive on Tuesday afternoon.

With one month to go, China’s shipment volume is already up 8.5 per cent this year from the whole of 2022, when 110.6 billion parcels were shipped.