Temu, the fast-growing Chinese e-commerce platform selling US$4 home decor and US$10 shirts, is successfully taking on US dollar stores including industry leader Dollar General, according to the latest market share data.

As of last month, Temu accounted for nearly 17 per cent of market share in the United States within the discount stores categories, according to data analytics firm Earnest Analytics. That compares to 8 per cent for the dollar chain Five Below, 43 per cent for Dollar General and 28 per cent for Dollar Tree.

Temu launched in the United States in September 2022 and quickly became popular through its use of social-media influencers to tout its merchandise as better and more affordable than traditional stores.

“Its (Temu) low prices on household goods and consumer staples makes it more of a threat to bricks-and-mortar discounters like the dollar stores than other online marketplaces,” said Michael Maloof, head of marketing at Earnest Analytics.