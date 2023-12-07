The Chinese arm of McDonald’s – with a network of more than 5,500 restaurants and over 200,000 employees serving more than 1 billion customers each year – is part of the first batch of multinational food companies on the mainland that have committed to develop native apps on HarmonyOS, according to a statement by the US fast-food chain on Wednesday.

After that transaction, McDonald’s ownership in its China unit increased from 20 per cent to 48 per cent. A consortium led by state-backed conglomerate Citic has a controlling stake of 52 per cent.

The cooperation with Huawei has also come at a time when McDonald’s, which is targeting 50,000 restaurants worldwide by 2027, signed a strategic partnership with Alphabet’s Google Cloud to apply generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across its restaurants worldwide. Google’s AI solutions, however, are not available on the mainland.

Huawei’s deal with McDonald’s China builds on the momentum that HarmonyOS has gained from a growing number of mainland Big Tech companies.

Huawei is expected to launch a developer preview version of HarmonyOS Next in the first quarter of 2024.